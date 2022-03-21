The Town of Empire in Colorado's Clear Creek County has reached a critically low level of available drinking water, with some residents reporting that they have no water at all, according to a press release from the Empire Police Department.
"Currently the water flow on Madd Creek, the current water source, is too low. Compounding the issue is a suspected water leak that the Town is continuing to work to locate. This morning, some residents and businesses are reporting no water and/or low pressure," a Sunday news release from town officials said.
At this time, the water shortage is being called temporary and is not a threat to public safety, according to officials.
To add insult to injury, the town is also under a boil order due to disease-causing organisms found in its water system.
"These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause short-term effects, such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches. The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water," Empire officials said in a separate release on Sunday.
If any Empire residents begin to experience these symptoms, they are asked to seek medical attention.
"Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three 3 minutes, and let it cool before using, OR use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice," Empire officials said in a release on Sunday.
The town is expecting to receive and install new filtration tanks within the next week, officials say.
A water tanker is currently parked at Theobold Park and 52 East Park Avenue for impacted residents.
"The Town has limited 5-gallon buckets available but requests residents with other containers bring them to assist in equitable water availability being dispersed to all neighbors. Additional bottles of drinking water and gallon jugs are available in limited quantities to assist in conserving water drawn from the treatment system," the release said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.