When it comes to building a vibrant local arts scene, there’s a small town in Colorado that's blooming with creativity, according to USA Today.
Manitou Springs, located in the mountains near Colorado Springs, ranked ninth on USA Today’s list of the 10 best small town art scenes in America, part of its 2021 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.
Here’s what the publication had to say about Manitou Springs:
"Sitting at the base of Pikes Peak is the tiny town of Manitou Springs, a resort town ever since the area's mineral-rich waters were discovered in the 1870s. The small downtown area is filled with art galleries and eclectic boutiques. The Manitou Art Center features a maker space for digital artists and hosts courses in both traditional and non-conventional visual arts."
Manitou Springs is an adventurous mountain town with an artistic spirit. The charming small town is full of galleries, craft shops, and a broad array of artsy festivals and events.
The town has several fascinating attractions, including the Penny Arcade, the Miramont Castle Museum, and several mineral water drinking fountains spread throughout the downtown area.
It's also worth a mention that Manitou Springs is home to the infamous "Incline," a steep one-mile staircase that runs up the mountain, gaining nearly 2,000 feet in elevation. This is one of the most popular hiking trails in the state, with views certainly worth the strenuous trek!
The top spot on the list was Tubac in Arizona. The small town was noted as a popular destination for shoppers, specializing in colorful arts and crafts.
Several other mountain towns also made the list, including Cody, Wyoming and Taos, New Mexico.
All the towns on the list have a population of fewer than 30,000 people, as of the last census. Rankings are decided through a process that includes an expert panel and a people's choice poll, according to the publication.
See the full list from USA Today here.
