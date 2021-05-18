Colorado's mountains are chock-full of epic small towns, making it no surprise that these spots get put in the national spotlight from time to time.
A ranking released by US News & World Report this week gave a nod to several spots around the state, including Telluride, Colorado, which was ranked as the second-best small town to visit in the country. The publication cited stunning views, ample sunshine, year-round outdoor recreation, and the many local festivals as reason for making this a top pick.
Telluride wasn't the only Colorado small town to make the publication's list of 25. Steamboat Springs was ranked 8th and Breckenridge was ranked 12th. Snagging the top spot on the list was Bar Harbor, Maine.
In your opinion, what's the best small town in Colorado? Let us know in the comments.
See the full list here.
