It's no secret that fall in Colorado is a stunning sight to see, making it not much of a surprise that one Colorado mountain town was featured on Travel & Leisure's list of 'best small towns in the US to see fall foliage.'
The unranked list featured 11 small towns around the country and included Snowmass Village in Colorado.
Just west of Aspen, Snowmass Village is known for its aspen trees, which turn a golden hue come the fall months of the year. One thing that makes fall in this town particularly special is the amount of local outdoor recreation options that put visitors directly into a picturesque scene of flickering fall leaves. From hiking to mountain biking to horseback riding, there's not shortage of ways to experience fall here.
Travel & Leisure mentioned a backpacking trip to Snowmass Lake and a day spent on Crater Lake trail as two local options.
Taos, New Mexico was also mentioned on the list, which is within driving distance for most Coloradans. See the full list here.
Do you think this is the best town for fall in Colorado? Do you think another town shows off with better fall colors? Let us know in the comments below.
(1) comment
Telluride. No contest.
