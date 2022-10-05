According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada.
Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall festivals that take place in this area, this remote enclave is hard to beat.
Still questioning Telluride's spot on the list? Check out this stunning video that captures a ride on the town's gondola during the fall season.
Topping the US News and World Report list was Asheville, North Carolina, thanks to its proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Appalachian Trail.
See the full ranking here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.