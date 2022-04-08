Looking to escape the chaos of modern life? According to Livability.com, there's a little place called Aspen that's supposedly great for off-the-grid living.
On their unranked list of 12 towns around the country, Aspen found a spot with the publication calling the destination "as fun as it is exciting."
Many off-the-gridders are likely to find qualm with its inclusion on the list due to the sheer costs associated with life in this area. It's also likely to be considered an interesting choice given its worldwide popularity as a tourist destination.
On the plus side, if someone is trying to disconnect from technology and has a passion for outdoor recreation, it's hard to run out of things to do in this part of the state.
Is Aspen a great place to truly escape society? Probably not. But is it a great place to experience a less digital life that's closer to nature? Yes, as long as it's within your financial means.
See the full list here.
Do you agree with Aspen's selection as a top 'off-the-grid' spot? Let us know in the comments.
(5) comments
Dumbest/most untrue article ever. I laughed at the first few sentences
Stopped reading after Carmel and Park Cities. I don’t the writer has a clue.
Obviously, Dmytryk Carreño - the writer of this article, has ZERO understanding of off-the-grid living... and has as much credibility as a writer. SMH!!!
We love going to Aspen with friends but way too expensive to really do anything but sightseeing! The last time we went posted on a pole was plate of mashed potatoes was $10.00! We were lucky to have had the sense to bring a picnic lunch with us! Ate up at Independence! Great views too along with good weather as well! Jess
Aspen should only be considered “off-grid” if you are ultra wealthy, otherwise listing it as best “off-grid” place is ridiculous. I would say Nederland is off/grid or Ward, CO.
