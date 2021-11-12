If you're looking for a great spot to celebrate the Christmas holiday in Colorado, there's no shortage of mountain towns and main streets filled with lights and festivities. One town is so picturesque that it made the cut to be among America's top 25 towns for Christmas.
MyDatingAdviser.com recently published a list of the 152 top Christmas towns in America, with five places in the Centennial State making the cut. The highest ranking spot was Breckenridge, Colorado, ranking 14th among towns across the country.
High ranks in categories of Christmas activities available and ease of transportation drove Breckenridge to their noteworthy spot on the list. The town got a major ding in the 'weather' category, ranking 126th. Had that rank been better, the town would have likely found their placement on the list in an even higher position.
Described as a ski town that "transforms into a beautiful Victorian-style Christmas town during the holidays," Breck is known for stunning light displays, carriage rides, and plenty of shopping. Plus, it's hard to beat those picturesque mountain views.
Other spots included on the list were Vail (59), Denver (101), Snowmass (103), and Aspen (115). Denver earned a notable ranking in the transportation category, ranking 2nd nationwide.
The top ranking spot on the list was Helen, Georgia, which is located at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A former logging town that's since reinvented itself as a Bavarian town, the Christmas scene here is complete with a Kinderfest and Christkindlmarkt, as well as a downtown tree lighting.
See the full list of top American Christmas towns here.
