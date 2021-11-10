Colorado has no shortage of epic mountain towns, making it no surprise that one of them made the cut for the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice awards list of America's 'most adventurous' small towns.
Described by one reader as "heaven for outdoor enthusiasts all year round," Breckenridge ranked 8th on the list of ten.
Known for skiing in the winter and the many local hiking and biking trails in the summer, Breck has long been an outdoor recreation hub. Its close proximity to Colorado's heavily populated Front Range area keeps it bustling regardless of the season – a mountain escape that's less than two hours from Denver.
The top ranked spot on the list was Savanna, Illinois, noted for having 60 miles of biking trails and as a favorite stop of motorcyclists.
See the full list here.
