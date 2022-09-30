Coffee created by a Crested Butte speciality roaster is set to go to space, according to a press release from First Ascent Coffee.
Nearly a year after the company received an inquiry from NASA about their products and sent in samples, an order from the agency has been received. A crew is set to take First Ascent's instant coffee product onboard the upcoming SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station, with lift-off scheduled for October 4.
It's no surprise NASA ended up selecting First Ascent to be included in the mission – the company's Ethiopia Instant Coffee was dubbed the best 'all-around' instant coffee by Outside Online.
The specific product that will be headed to space is the company's Dawn Patrol Dark Roast, with about 250 individual servings on the cargo list.
According to the company, the entire coffee production process at First Ascent is unique, as it all happens in the same building, from roasting to brewing to freeze-drying to packaging.
Find out more about First Ascent on the company website here.
