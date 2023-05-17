According to the City of Durango, the local police department cordoned off a small area of downtown after a suspected pipe bomb was reportedly found in an alley behind Carver's restaurant. While "Carver's" was the establishment noted in the press release on the matter, this is presumably a reference to Carver Brewing Company at 1022 Main Avenue.
The announcement of the situation was made at 11:12 a.m., with authorities noting that an initial analysis pointed to the device being fake at that time. However, as the item resembled a pipe bomb, a bomb technician from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the bomb squad from the Farmington Police Department were called to the scene.
As of 11:56 a.m., the investigation into the situation was ongoing.
Durango is a city located in southwest Colorado with a population of about 19,000 residents. It's a well-known access point for the San Juan mountain region, also home to Purgatory Resort and the popular Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.