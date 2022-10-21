Looking to escape to the mountains with the family for Thanksgiving Weekend? A blog called Trips to Discover has found the place for you.
A Trips to Discover list that features 15 great places around the country for Thanksgiving travel includes one spot in Colorado – Keystone Resort.
In the heart of Colorado's ski country, these slopes will be more than ready to hit by the end of November – opening day hasn't been announced yet, but will probably be sometime near the start of the month. Keystone is also very close to mountain towns of Breckenridge and Frisco and the many restaurant and shopping options they offer. Plus, found near the banks of Lake Dillion and the Tenmile Range, the views are absolutely stunning.
See the full Trips to Discover list, which features 14 other places around the country, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.