Condé Nast recently announced their 2021 Readers' Choice award winners and spots around Colorado got plenty of nods on various lists, including one mountain town that placed at the top of the list of 'best small cities' in the United States.
Known for its stunning landscape and ample outdoor recreation opportunities, Aspen, Colorado took the top spot and was the only Centennial State spot on the list of ten small cities. Also known as America's Canary City, top qualities of Aspen as noted by the publication include world-class skiing, the dining scene, and trails found around town. A few local spots got a nod, too, including The Little Nell hotel, Meat and Cheese restaurant, and the Aspen Art Museum.
The selection process for the Condé Nast Readers' Choice Awards includes a survey of more than 800,000 people. This is the 34th year the survey results have been published.
See the full list here.
This has to be the biggest click bate BS I've ever read here! As a native Coloradoan no one in their right mind would want to live in Aspen. Parking is impossible, housing cost is impossible, cost of living is impossible and to top it all off now tourists descend on the town like locusts year round. Oh and icing on the cake is the I-70 re-route dropping rush hour traffic on Aspen 24hrs a day!
