The people have spoken – and one of the best marathons in the United States is located in Colorado.
According to USA Today, the US hosts around 1,000 marathons each year, with a wide variety of marathons available. Perhaps no marathon is more unique than the marathon that claimed the top spot on the USAToday 'best marathons of 2023' list.
Ranked first by voters, the Pikes Peak Marathon sends runners on a strenuous route to the top of the iconic 14,115-foot namesake peak. It's considered to be one of the most challenging marathons in the world, meaning a vertical gain of about 8,000 feet over roughly 13 miles before runners turn around and descend down the same rocky dirt path.
The record for the 26.2-mile race is three hours, 16 minutes, and 39 seconds – a pace of seven minutes and 30 seconds, set by Matt Carpenter in 1993. Considering there's a gain of about 600 feet per mile during the ascent and a loss of the same during the descent, any runner would understand how impressive that time is.
The Pikes Peak Marathon takes place during the same weekend as the Pikes Peak Ascent – a half marathon race that travels the same ascending route while skipping the return trip down the mountain. Some competitors participate in the 'Doubler' challenge – running both races on back-to-back days for a total of nearly 40 miles and 16,000 feet of gain.
The Pikes Peak Marathon was the only Colorado race to land among the top ten marathons around the country (full list here).
Find additional information about the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent here.
