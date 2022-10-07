One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country.
Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.
Topping the list was Charleston, South Carolina.
See the full list of 'best small cities' here.
(1) comment
Yeah, if you're a one percenter and can afford to live there!
