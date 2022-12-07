Citing environmental and quality of life concerns stemming from the construction of more local mega mansions, an advisory committee created by the Board of Pitkin County Commissioners may seek to limit the size of new homes built in the area.
Nothing has been finalized yet, but limiting home size in unincorporated Pitkin County was spoken about favorably in a recent Community Growth Advisory Committee meeting that took place on November 30. If the group ends up recommending a limit, it will likely be 5,750 square feet – nearly a third of the current 15,000 square foot size cap.
Capping new constructions at 5,750 square feet would prevent more mega mansions from being constructed on the unincorporated land surrounding Aspen.
As of 2019, roughly 14 percent of homes in unincorporated Pitkin County were larger than 5,750 square feet. The average size of a new development in unincorporated Pitkin County was 5,120 square feet between 2010 and 2020, with an average annual square footage growth rate of .75 percent per year or 7.7 percent over the 10-year period.
One key reason behind lowering the size cap would be to save local resources that tend to be used at a higher level by larger homes.
When it comes to energy use and waste generation, smaller homes have a significantly smaller impact. For example, the construction of a 5,750 square foot home in unincorporated Pitkin County is estimated to create 109.25 tons of waste, while a home that's 15,000 square feet creates 285 tons of waste. Post-construction, the annual energy use of the 5,750 square foot home is about 407,427 kBTUs, while the energy usage of the 15,000 square foot home is 1,421,870 kBTUs.
It's unclear exactly when a decision on a formal recommendation will be made, as the discussion continues.
Do you think a home size cap makes sense?
Let us know in the comments.
(8) comments
Why stop at 5,700sf? If we really want to conserve water and resources, each home should be no more than 150sf, per family member! Who needs more than that? Family of 4? 600sf, MAX! I always want my freedoms taken away and decided by the government. They never make mistakes and always do what’s best for everyone. I also think the government should make everyone ride bicycles and make their own clothes. Let’s do this!
This should be done across the country. I'm a capitalist, but just because you can build these monstrous homes doesn't mean you should. We all need to be cutting back on resources to ensure there is enough for our grandkids and theirs. In the west, it is even more imperative to restrain those that can afford to use all the water they wish while in smaller towns in the Central Valley of California people have for years now had to ration 1 1/2 gallons of water per day and shower in public tents because their town or city water source was sucked dry by others who can afford wells three times the depth of theirs. Live giving resources such as water are a fundamental right to every human and must be ensured by governing agencies.
I was born and raised in Aspen and managed 20 years ago with huge sacrifice of forgoing trips, new mountain bikes, spending money on going to dinner, etc and working all the time, to purchase a home in Woody Creek. And no, I did not inherit a family home. My single Mom rented a small home at the base of 1-A lift. I am a Paramedic and at least for this valley, free market housing has been out of reach for workers even with higher salaries for years. I do agree with the person that the size limit will serve to increase prices and I also do not want other folks setting restrictions my property. Unincorporated Pitkin County is low density with most people having at least a few acres. The wide open spaces are stunning, vital habitat for what remains of our wildlife and a welcome break from the energy of the little mountain town to the east. Even if the restrictions are put into place you can purchase a TDR which will also go up in price as they become more coveted and still build a larger home. This area is split mostly between National Forest, BLM, Pitkin County Open Space and a small number of people that do own homes often with care taker units that house families. The area will never be subdivided to build high density, high impact housing so restrictions on home size make no sense. At least for this valley, it's a bit too late.
Yes, Yes! Everyone needs to do their part to reduce waste and destruction of the land. This should have been done long ago. Great plan!
We need to do this in our county too. Rio Blanco
More environmental BS which will cause the already pricey Aspen home to get even pricier. And the saddest part is that most of those people (like Al Gore) probably use much more gas than most people (private jets), but are committed to the Global Warming farce.
Yes, capping the size is a good idea; water resources are scarce in Colorado, and the mega-mansion owners always want lakes or ponds, and lots of irrigated landscaping, water features, etc. We already have so many of the uber rich that "normal" people that "serve" them, EMTs, nurses, teachers, etc., can't afford housing and drive up the prices. It would be great if all the mountain communities limited these mansions.
You know we were just talking about this to day with a friend and like he says people who buy land to build a home but are living in campers and now do not have money to build a home! Owners only want to say they own mountain property! What a waste just to brag that they have a big cabin, but not actually live there,oh they have a grounds keeper??! They do not live in these homes year round and that is not good what a waste of time and money just to have a groundkeeper so take care of pipes so they do not freeze,and Hot tubs that they need to maintain and! God Only knows what else these days, never mind that the groundskeeper needs to get out for groceries and may not get back with all the snow and icy roads! The bigger the better some say,but forget what the upkeep is no matter how big or small or location is! Makes no difference how big or small it is either be it 8,000, 5,000 or 2400 sq ft! To some it is about the land too,the more acreage the better they are crazy! It needs to be capped for safety sake as far as I am concerned,look what happens when there is a fire! I t is all gone in the blink of an eye sometimes and then look at what you have Nothing but you still have those big bank payments to deal with and never mind the Insurance costs too!! Just saying!!
