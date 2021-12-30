As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States, three Colorado mountain counties known for attracting ski tourism are among those with the highest number of cases per 100,000 people.
According to the New York Times and data that was updated on December 30, cases per 100,000 are the highest in Pitkin County, Colorado among all counties nationwide, at 402 cases per 100,000 people. Summit County isn't far behind, with 387 cases per 100,000 people. Eagle County is also among the counties with the highest case rates in the country – 312 per 100,000. Summit County and Eagle County have the second and fourth-highest case rates in the country, respectively, behind Pitkin County, which tops the list.
Each of these counties are known for attracting huge amounts of ski tourism over the holiday season, with Pitkin County being home to Aspen, Summit County home to Breckenridge, Keystone, and Arapahoe Basin, and Eagle County home to Vail and Beaver Creek.
While case rates in these Colorado counties are high, hospitalizations are low. Pitkin County has a hospitalization rate of 5 per 100,000, Summit County has a hospitalizations rate of 18 per 100,000, and Eagle has a hospitalization rate of 17 per 100,000. The highest hospitalization rate in Colorado is a tie between Custer and Pueblo counties at 38 hospitalizations per 100,000 people. This compares to the highest hospitalization rate in the country – 247 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in Montour County, Pennsylvania.
While the case rate number in these Colorado counties may be high, the actual number of COVID-19 cases coming out of these counties is lower than many other spots with a high case rate, in part because these mountain communities have small populations. Essex, New Jersey, for instance, the spot with the third-highest case rate nationwide (between Summit and Eagle counties), has an average of 2,752 cases daily compared to Pitkin's 71, Summit's 120, and Eagle's 172. New York City has 25,519 cases daily on average.
Summit County recently announced an indoor mask mandate following an uptick in local cases, with Eagle County already having one in place. A similar public health order is also in place in Pitkin County.
While the omicron variant has resulted in a soaring number of COVID-19 cases worldwide due to its highly contagious nature, many signs point to it resulting in less severe symptoms compared to the delta variant, as reported by the Washington Post.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.