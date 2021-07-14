Tucked close to a stunning mountain landscape, Boulder was recently ranked as the 'best place to live' in the United States by US News and World Report. A high 'quality of life' score was behind the city's strong performance.
Boulder is known for being home to a large community of people focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle through being active and maintaining proper nutrition. As a factor of that, it's easy to find trails and quality food here. A few popular outdoor recreation attractions in the Boulder area include the Flatirons, Royal Arch trail, and Mount Sanitas.
It's also worth noting that Boulder residents have a high median household income – around $88,500 in 2019, $11,408 higher than the statewide median during the same year.
While Boulder is considered a great place to live, it's also a very expensive spot to be.
On the AreaVibes cost of living index, Boulder scores a 144, significantly higher than Colorado's statewide score of 111 on a scale where 100 is the national average. Owning a home in Boulder County is also expensive, with a median price of $610,300 in the fourth quarter of 2020 – second-highest among Colorado counties and beaten by only Pitkin County, home to Aspen.
Three other Colorado cities ranked among the top twenty 'best places to live' in America, including Colorado Springs, Denver, and Fort Collins.
(2) comments
If you don't mind the fasc ist pi gs in city hall and have a million dollars for a house. The whole town leeches off the students.
Not the whole town. I haven't even gone through leech training yet. It's on my todo list.
