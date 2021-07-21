Colorado isn't necessarily known for it's cuisine, but there are some great places to eat – 19 of which got an esteemed diamond designation from AAA in 2020. That being said, Colorado was (for the most part) snubbed when it came to TripAdvisor's 2021 'best restaurants' awards – which are decided based on a combination of website reviews and editorial discretion. Just two Colorado restaurants were included on lists representing the top ten spots around the country in categories that included fine dining, everyday eats, quick bites, date night, vegan, and brunch.
Most notably, City O City in Denver was awarded a 2nd place ranking in the 'best vegan restaurants' category. Specializing in vegan and vegetarian dining options, this spot is very popular among those living a plant-based lifestyle and those not, alike. This spot has a 4.5 of 5 rating on TripAdvisor, making it the 34th highest-ranked spot in Denver overall, competing against more than 2,000 other restaurants. See the full City O City menu here.
Aside from City O City, just one other Colorado spot made the cut for a top ten ranking in a featured category – Vintage.
Vintage was ranked as the 10th best brunch spot in the country, ranking 5th of 78 restaurants found in the mountain community of Vail. This spot specializes in French and European cuisine, with the breakfast options heralded by many reviewers.
Among the six categories for American restaurants, that gives Colorado two of the 60 spots – not a no show, but perhaps not as good as some may expect for a state that attracts so many tourists.
How do you think Colorado's cuisine stacks up to other states around the country? Let us know in the comment section.
