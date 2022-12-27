The Colorado minimum wage, which is currently $12.56 per hour, will increase to $13.65 per hour in 2023, according to a news release from the office of Governor Polis.
The increase comes as part of the voter-approved mandate which adjusts the minimum wage for inflation. According to the release, the adjustment is based on a Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Metropolitan Statistical Area. Data for the determination is collected by the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“We are building a strong economy that works for all Coloradans,” said Gov. Polis in the release.
“This new minimum wage of $13.65 builds upon our work to save Coloradans money, reduce the cost of everyday items, and put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”
The change will go into effect beginning on January 1, 2023.
