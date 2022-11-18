Nathaniel Stark, a 27-year-old man from Longmont, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for brutally abusing his girlfriend's pets between 2019 and 2020, according to a news release from the Colorado district attorney's office.
The abuse reportedly began in 2019, after Stark was released from a halfway house where he was placed after serving time for a sexual abuse conviction. The animals began show signs of abuse in August of that year, after Stark moved in with his then-girlfriend, the release said.
"Within three months of them residing together, two of her cats were deceased. Veterinarians concluded that the injuries of one of the cats was not inflicted by another animal, rather the cause of death was consistent with head trauma and strangulation. Then, in February 2020, the defendant severely beat his girlfriend’s dog. Veterinarians observed a significant amount of bruising between the dog’s hind legs, which appeared to be caused by trauma commonly seen in abuse. There was additional deep bruising on the dog’s back above her hind legs," according to the release.
The dog was immediately removed from the home, according to officials. Stark was later taken into custody in October of 2020, for reportedly violating his bond and having contact with animals.
"After his arrest and while the cases were pending, he fled the state and was ultimately extradited back to Colorado," the release said.
In May 2022, Stark entered a guilty plea for one count of aggravated cruelty to animals (a class 6 felony), and one count of failing to verify location as a sex offender (an unclassified misdemeanor).
“The defendant’s abuse of his partner’s animals in this case was just one act of violence in his criminal history. It is important to take these cases seriously as they involve victims who have no voice and are often used as coercive controlling tactics in a domestic violence relationship. We are pleased with the sentence that the Court imposed and want to thank our law enforcement partners for the exceptional investigation in this case," said Deputy District Attorney Jenny McClintock in the news release.
(1) comment
"It is important to take these cases seriously as they involve victims who have no voice" It's also important because many if not most of these abusers wind up doing the same to humans. Ten to one he did this to cats as a kid.
