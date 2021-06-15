GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A Colorado man has died after falling into the Colorado River while boating in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday.
Park officials said they received an emergency alert from a noncommercial river trip near the Hance Rapid around 10 a.m. Monday.
They said 63-year-old James Crocker of Lakewood reportedly fell into the river at the top of the rapid on the sixth day of a multiday private boating trip.
Members of Crocker’s boating group said he was unresponsive when pulled out of the water and they began CPR.
Park rangers arrived at the scene by helicopter and unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate Crocker.
Grand Canyon National Park encompasses 277 miles (446 kilometers) of the Colorado River and adjacent uplands
Authorities said the National Park Service will be investigating the incident and the Coconino County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
