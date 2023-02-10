The Aurora Police Department (ADP) responded to an apartment building near 10700 East Exposition Avenue on Friday morning, after a 911 call was made by a man who was reportedly shot in the head while in his apartment.
According to police, the man said the bullet entered through is window and struck him just after midnight.
"He was taken to the hospital awake and talking," police said.
The incident is under investigation and no further information regarding the condition of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting has been available at this time.
