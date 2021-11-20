This year, Colorado became the second state in the country to legalize the practice of composting human bodies as an alternative to traditional burials.
Governor Polis signed Senate Bill 21-006 which legally approved the process in September.
"The act authorizes human remains to be converted to soil using a container that accelerates the process of biological decomposition, also known as 'natural reduction,'" the bill summary reads.
As a result natural reduction was added to the regulated list of statutes for funeral homes.
The regulations prohibit:
- Selling or offering to sell the soil;
- Commingling the soil of more than one person without the consent of the person or persons with the right of final disposition unless the soil is abandoned;
- Commingling the human remains of more than one person without the consent of the person or persons with the right of final disposition within the container wherein natural reduction produces soil; or
- Using the soil to grow food for human consumption.
The Natural Funeral, based in Colorado, is a funeral home that has adopted human composting along with some other holistic practices.
The process of composting a body happens in an environmentally controlled vessel where natural microbes transform the body into soil, according to the funeral home's website. During this time the temperature in the vessel rises.
A full composition can take between a few months and a year to complete, the website says.
At the end of the process a body could produce around a cubic yard of fertile compost. From there families are able to take the soil, for private use. It should not be used to grow human food.
"Body composting has significant ecological advantages over other forms of disposition," the funeral home said in a post,
"For example, there are no appreciable carbon emissions or release of toxic fumes in contrast to flame cremation. Nor does it take up any real estate as a conventional burial might. We see Body Composting as the express lane for a body to rejoin the cycle of life," they said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.