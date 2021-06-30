Those 'speed checked by aircraft' signs found along some of Colorado's highways are no joke!
According to Colorado State Patrol, state troopers are utilizing their aircraft unit to spot aggressive drivers from the sky.
The Colorado Springs branch of the State Patrol announced the initiative on Twitter, stating that they were currently looking for aggressive drivers in the area of Peyton with the help of El Paso County law enforcement.
An article published by the Steamboat Pilot explains how the process of monitoring speed by aircraft works, describing how pilots are able to judge a vehicle's speed by timing the vehicle as it moves between two marked spots visible from above. If a speeder is caught, the description of the vehicle is communicated to a trooper below – a process that results in about 5,000 citations annually.
Next time you see a 'speed checked by aircraft' sign, know that you should take it seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.