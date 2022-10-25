According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, enough of the invasive zebra mussel species was found at Highline Lake State Park for the body of water to be considered "infested." This is the first body of water to meet this classification in Colorado, coming after the discovery of a single adult zebra mussel on September 14, which prompted increased testing.
Officials say this is evidence of an established population in the reservoir, with the species capable of causing "millions of dollars in damages to water-based infrastructure," along with impacting water quality and resulting in limited recreation.
A scheduled annual boating closure has been in place at Highline Lake State Park since October 1, though it's possible zebra mussels may have traveled outside of the park prior to that.
Next steps are currently being considered. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that public awareness and participation in preventative measures, such as decontamination are best weapons against the spread of the species.
"Thanks to Colorado’s robust early detection sampling and monitoring program, we were able to make this discovery," said CPW Acting Director Heather Dugan. "As more and more people use our water resources for boating, we must continue to work tirelessly to prevent the spread of these harmful invasive species."
Colorado requires that boats be professionally inspected if they're in waters that are positive or suspect for "ANS", if the boat has been in a body of water outside of Colorado, and if the boat will be entering a body of water where inspections are required. In addition to that, boats exiting infested waters that are not cleaned, drained, and dry are subject to mandatory decontamination requirements.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(4) comments
As a newcomer (2 years), I must say I was impressed as I went to some of the lakes in this area of the country that requires inspections coming and going. Unless it's been implemented lately, I never saw that in the south.
We also had an invasion of zebra muscle in michigan. In the beginning they are not spread by humans. BirdsAnd other animals enjoy eating the zebra mussels. And then they poop. And they spread them to different lakes and different areas. Michigan ended up putting in walleye into the invaded lakes. Cleaned up that zebra muscle. And gave us a nice walleye fishing state
Another reason to dislike people coming here. Not sure if zebra mussels or californians are the bigger invasive threat to Colorado.
I agree that the state is changing due to influx of people but disliking them will not stop them from migrating.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.