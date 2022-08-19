CU Boulder's Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) is doing its final tests on a device that aims to determine if Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, could support life.
LASP's SUrface Dust Analyzer (SUDA) will launch in 2024, onboard of NASA’s flagship mission to the icy moon, according to officials.
"It will work in tandem with the mission’s other eight instruments to determine whether the moon could harbor conditions suitable for life," according to LASP.
The spacecraft is expected enter Jupiter's orbit by 2030, at which time it will observe Europa for four years.
"The orbiter will perform dozens of close flybys of Europa, gathering detailed measurements to determine whether there are places below Europa’s surface that could support life. Europa Clipper will orbit around Jupiter, and over its 4 year mission, it will make nearly 50 flybys of Europa," the LASP website reads.
According to NASA, there is strong evidence to suggest that beneath Europa's crust, there may be an "ocean of liquid water".
"Information that scientists will use gauge the depth and salinity of the ocean, the thickness of the ice crust, and potential plumes that may be venting subsurface water into space," according to NASA.
The SUDA device will be responsible for analyzing large particles from plumes, to hopefully determine the composition of organic materials that make up Europa's surface.
"SUDA can detect salts in the dust and ice grains, providing additional information about a subsurface ocean. If a subsurface ocean or reservoir is venting material into space as plumes, SUDA will help us to determine if Europa’s water is suitable for some form of life," NASA said.
