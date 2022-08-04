According to the City of Fountain Police Department, a missing 7-year-old boy was recovered after roughly a day of being missing, with media reporting that the boy was lured by an alleged kidnapper who asked him to "go on a hike."
Fountain Police were able to locate the child after determining he had been spotted at several homeless encampments and businesses in the area, seen with a 28-year-old male named Kristopher Lockit and another male. Detectives were able to locate Lockit and found him with the child, who appeared to be unharmed.
Additional details of the case revealed in court documents obtained by KRDO depict a very disturbing situation.
After the child was allegedly lured away from a local Fountain thrift by Lockit with the invitation to "go on a hike," he was shown how to smoke marijuana with another male also present and appeared to be high. The boy was then driven to his mother's house to ask permission for a sleepover, which she denied, but he left anyway.
At the time he was reported missing, Fountain Police stated that his mother believed he had left to stay with a friend, but didn't know which friend or where.
The court documents obtained by KRDO show that after he left his house, it is believed that Lockit took the boy to another location where Lockit smoked methamphetamine, but did not give any to the boy.
When the boy tried to sneak away, he was locked in a shed set-up as a chicken coop. He was ultimately located by police in a shed on the property.
Lockit and the boy's mother are facing charges in the case, though the other male is not at this time pending the ongoing investigation.
According to Fountain Police, Lockit was arrested and booked on felony kidnapping charges, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. The mother was issued a summons for child abuse.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
More details about this case are likely to come out as the investigation continues.
Fountain, Colorado is located south of Colorado Springs.
