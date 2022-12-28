A recent data analysis by OurFitPets.com has called Colorado the second-best state in the country for dog owners.
Researchers looked at several metrics by state to make the determination, including access to parks and nature, dog-friendly rentals, access to veterinarians, the number of dog sitters, and the state’s crime rates.
Each state was awarded a score out of 10 for each category of metrics in order to create a leaderboard.
Colorado was ranked second overall, found only behind Vermont.
SNAPSHOT: Here's a look at how Colorado scored in each category (1- Worst; 10-Best)
Nature: 8.4
Dog-Friendly Rentals: 8.18
Veterinarian: 6.44
Dog Sitters: 10
Dog Walking Safety: 4.95
"Colorado places second and boasts the highest dog-walking score by having 24 registered dog sitters per 100,000 residents – a whopping 251.3% higher than the state average of seven," the report reads.
See the full analysis and methodology here.
