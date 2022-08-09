According to a recent data analysis by RunReviews.com, Colorado is one of the most 'in shape' states in the country.
The analysis examined federal data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System to determine each state's relative health status and lifestyle indicators.
Factors like obesity, heart disease, frequency of wellness checks, and physical exercise were considered when making the determination.
"The states in the best shape tend to have low rates of obesity, heart disease and diabetes – and more gyms available nearby. In some states, though, there’s little relationship between residents’ health status and lifestyle indicators, underscoring that demographic differences, local infrastructure and other factors also influence health outcomes," the report reads.
Colorado was ranked the third most 'in shape' state in the U.S.. The analysis found that Colorado has the lowest obesity rate in the country at 24.2 percent. The Centennial state also showed the second lowest rate of diabetes with 7.6 diagnoses per 100,000 residents.
Data showed that in Colorado an estimated 83.4 percent of people exercised in the last month, with the state ranking second overall in the physical exercise category.
The state was only bested by Massachusetts (which was ranked the second most in shape state) and the District of Columbia.
"The state where residents get moving the most isn’t a state at all. The District of Columbia is fitter than anywhere else in the U.S., while West Virginia is in the worst shape, according to the analysis," the report read.
The full study can be found, here.
