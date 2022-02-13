The Humane Society of Boulder Valley (HSBV) needs help finding the owner of a 8-year-old tabby cat that was badly burned in the historic Marshall Fire, late last year.
When the cat arrived at HSBV, it was suffering severe burns to its face and paws, according to the organization.
"...our compassionate veterinary team quickly began treating him for the burns, cleaning his wounds and ensuring his pain is well-managed," HSBV said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
For a short period of time the humane society believed that they had found the family.
"We continued to closely monitor his healing, and as he improved more of his features became identifiable. This resulted in the family determining that this was not their cat. We have cross-checked the lost cat reports, spoken to many hopeful guardians, and have unfortunately not yet been able to find his family," HSBV said.
The found cat is a neutered male, with green eyes and orange fur. If you recognize him, contact HSBV here.
"At this time, we are not in need of foster volunteers, or adoption interest for this lovable guy as he already has several holds for interested families. Let’s get him home soon!" the organization said.
(1) comment
My only hope in this world is that the cat finds his owners.
