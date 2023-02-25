The Ark Valley Humane Society (AVHS) has decided to move forward with euthanizing an aggressive Great Dane-Mastiff mix named Echo, despite the attempts by the dog's former owners to regain ownership of him, according to a letter from the humane society.
Echo was released into the custody of AVHS on February 2, by the couple that previously owned the dog. They reportedly tried to rehome Echo for more than a year before deciding to take him to the shelter.
According to AVHS officials, the couple reported that Echo showed signs of increased aggression, including incidents where he bit a person and injured a puppy.
On the same day that the relinquishment process was completed and the owners left the facility, Echo reportedly bit two staff members without warning.
"From the moment Echo came through our doors and we accepted him, we have cared for him as best we could. We have treated him with the respect, compassion and care that all of the animals coming through our shelter deserve," the letter reads.
"For AVHS, our main priority in this decision is keeping the public safe. Given his background of aggressive behavior and circumstances of biting history that were not corrected in the past, we see the presence of this type of behavior as an insurmountable risk to any community. We have also considered what Echo’s quality of life would be like if he was returned into society given his previous behaviors," it said.
When the previous owners were made aware that euthanasia was being considered, they attempted to regain ownership of the dog.
However, the shelter has announced that it will be moving forward with plans to euthanize after receiving two recommendations from veterinarians and the support of the AVHS board of directors. They listed the following justifications as to why it was necessary to do so.
- Territorial guarding
- Generalized guarding
- Unpredictability
- Known triggers
- History of human-directed aggression
- History of animal-directed aggression, and
- Any other notable behaviors of concern such as history of escape.
"Whether you have been supportive of AVHS’s decisions in this situation, or have disagreed – we value our community and all animal supporters in our valley. We are all on the same team in wanting to help animals. Thank you for your understanding. If you would like to share your thoughts, we are here to accept that feedback," the letter reads.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(2) comments
Very sad. This dog was probably not properly socialized and should have had obedience training with a trainer familiar in dealing with aggression. I hate seeing a dog euthanized because of owners lack of responsibility. This size mixed breed dog and his history probably indicates that he should be euthanized. I would like to see an aggressive dog trainer step forward and try to help, but honestly, I would be fearful being around a dig like this…..and I love dogs and volunteered at an animal shelter. It is heartbreaking to see these beautiful animals euthanized.
The shelter made the absolute right call. As a CAAB (Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist) I have worked with hundreds of aggressive dogs over my 30+ career, and served as an expert witness in both civil and criminal cases, and seen the heartache people experience when their dogs injure someone - not to mention the trauma of the victims - both other dogs and people. Not all dogs can be safe members of society and both people and dogs deserve to live in safe communities. The cause of this dog's aggression is unknown - usually it's a combination of many things and sometimes owners do exactly the right things and still end up with a dangerous dog because of who the dog is. If the shelter would have placed this dog it would open them to HUGE liability should the dog injure someone because they chose to place him with a known history of aggression. Not even a possibility. Difficult decision, but the absolutely right one
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.