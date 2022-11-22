Adoptions fees at the Denver Animal Shelter will drop to just $20 this Friday for all dogs and cats that have any trace of black fur. The one-day discount is a part of the shelter's 'Black Fur-day' Black Friday promotion.
"Denver Animal Shelter has many wonderful animals available for adoption! View our online database of adoptable pets or stop by to see our animals in person. We constantly have new animals coming to the shelter. Keep in mind that adoptions occur frequently and we can not guarantee the availability of an animal listed online," the shelter's website reads.
The fee will include the animal's spay or neuter cost, vaccinations, and a one-year pet license.
Adoption hours on Friday will be from 11:30 AM until 5:30 PM.
"Within 90 days of adoption, if your new pet is not working out, return to the shelter and exchange your pet for another furry friend. You will have 90 days from the exchange date to choose another pet," the website reads.
For more information visit the Denver Animal Shelter website here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.