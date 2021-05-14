Home to a booming tourism industry, it's no surprise that Colorado is home to some pretty awesome hotels. While there's no shortage of great places to stay in the Centennial State, a single Colorado hotel made TripAdvisor's 2021 list of best hotels in America.
Ranking 20th on a list of 25 was The Oxford Hotel in Denver, Colorado. A key factor in determining rankings was how users of TripAdvisor have rated each spot. At the time of publishing, The Oxford had 1,419 reviews with a 4.5 of 5 rating.
Along with a stunning atmosphere, the location of the hotel is a key reason for its appeal, located in Denver's Lower Downtown neighborhood. While the building is historic, guests can expect modern amenities and a high attention to detail when it comes to decor. No two rooms are alike.
It's also worth noting that the hotel scores a 100 of 100 score for walkability with 173 restaurants and more than 40 attractions within .3 miles.
Other amenities here include an on-site spa and salon, a fitness center, and dining options.
The Mint House at 70 Pine in New York City topped the list and the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. ranked second.
See the full TripAdvisor list here and visit The Oxford Hotel website to book a stay.
