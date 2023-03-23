SKI Magazine recently tackled the topic of luxurious slopeside stays, including a Colorado hotel on their list of top spots around the country.
Those familiar with high country travel in Colorado have probably heard of the pick before – The Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado.
Found on their short list of seven spots, The Little Nell is described as a "five-star, five-diamond ski-in/ski-out hotel" with "luxurious amenities, personalized service, breathtaking mountain views renowned dining, and spacious accommodations." The publication also calls the spot "cosmopolitan yet intimate."
The Little Nell is rated 4.7 of 5 stars on Google Reviews and 4.5 of 5 stars on TripAdvisor. The property includes 92 rooms, along with several restaurants and lounges. It first opened its doors in 1989, built on the site of a ski-bum bar that dates back to the 1940s by the same name.
Find the full SKI Magazine list here.
(1) comment
I thought SKI had gone out of business, at least that is what they said in a letter I received last fall.
