Glenwood Hot Springs Resort will soon be undergoing an expansion project that will bring a unique swimming area and several other amenities to the destination by summer 2024.
According to the resort's website, the East Ending Expansion Project will include five new swimming pools, a shaded area, and several waterfalls. The resort will also be reintroducing the 'Drinking Spring'.
"The new swimming area will add a hot plunge & a cold plunge pool, an infinity edge pool, a grotto-like pool with a waterfall as well as another pool featuring a waterfall," the website reads.
According to officials, the water for this project will come from the same spring that the resort uses for their existing pools, Source Spring.
A rendering of what the expansion will look like when it is complete can be found below:
The existing pools at the resort will remain open throughout the construction of the new swimming area, officials said.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.