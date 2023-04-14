Described as a "wellness water park" by USA Today, The Springs Resort & Spa in Pagosa Springs, Colorado has been dubbed the best spa resort in the country in the results of a people's choice vote that were released by the publication on April 14.
Home to 25 pools fed by the 'Mother Spring' – which is also believed to be the deepest geothermal hot spring in the world – this riverside destination is the perfect place to relax and focus on health.
In recent years, The Springs Resort has focused on shifting from a 'pool party vibe' to that of a 'wellness retreat.' In addition to hiring a medical director to oversee and guide recent changes, the destination has also expanded their menus to include mocktails, as well as healthy and vegan food options.
This southwest Colorado destination is a must-add to the summer bucket list, in the heart of the bustling town of Pagosa Springs. Find number opportunities for outdoor recreation in the area, including hiking, biking, water sports, and more.
Find full USA Today 'best spa resort' results here.
(1) comment
BLESSED to have lived there! ❤😎
