By utilizing an 'unaffordability' score that considered factors like housing prices and local income, Ojo Labs was able to compare how affordable various metro area housing markets around the country were during the month of February. According to their report, Colorado is home to two of the least affordable spots when it comes to purchasing a home.
On a ranking of 49 major metro areas, Denver was the 8th 'most unaffordable,' while Colorado Springs ranked 10th. While that was a single-spot month-over-month rise for Colorado Springs, Denver jumped four spots compared to where it was in January.
One factor contributing to the unaffordability of these two Colorado metros continues to be the rapid rise in home prices. According to the Ojo Labs report, home prices in Denver increased 21.35 percent year over year, while prices in Colorado Springs rose 17.41 percent. That compared to just 2.56 percent in the Baltimore metro, for example.
San Diego was determined to be the most unaffordable place in the country, while the Green Bay–Appleton, Wisconsin metro was the most affordable.
See the full breakdown here.
