If you've spent much time stuck in I-70 traffic or white-knuckle driving down an icy mountain pass, you might not be surprised to hear that a recent data analysis has named Colorado drivers among the worst in the country. 

The analysis, published by QuoteWizard.com, evaluated data from over 10 million insurance quotes to make the determination. Factors like accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations by state were considered. 

"We used a composite ranking system to rank each city for its rate of incidents. States considered to have the worst drivers had the highest rates of incidents among drivers," the report reads.

Colorado was ultimately named home to the 12th worst drivers in the country.

Overall, the worst drivers were determined to be in Utah, while the best were in Connecticut.

The full list can be found, here

Earlier this year, a similar study by WalletHub called Colorado one the worst places to drive, citing traffic concerns, infrastructure quality, and safety.

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Colorado has been a dream compared to Florida, which is ranked much lower.

