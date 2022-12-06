If you've spent much time stuck in I-70 traffic or white-knuckle driving down an icy mountain pass, you might not be surprised to hear that a recent data analysis has named Colorado drivers among the worst in the country.
The analysis, published by QuoteWizard.com, evaluated data from over 10 million insurance quotes to make the determination. Factors like accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations by state were considered.
"We used a composite ranking system to rank each city for its rate of incidents. States considered to have the worst drivers had the highest rates of incidents among drivers," the report reads.
Colorado was ultimately named home to the 12th worst drivers in the country.
Overall, the worst drivers were determined to be in Utah, while the best were in Connecticut.
The full list can be found, here.
Earlier this year, a similar study by WalletHub called Colorado one the worst places to drive, citing traffic concerns, infrastructure quality, and safety.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Colorado has been a dream compared to Florida, which is ranked much lower.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.