A recent data analysis by WalletHub has identified Colorado Springs as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the United States.
"With animal parents in mind, WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities across 23 key metrics. Our data set ranges from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability," the report reads.
The website then evaluated each city's pet budget, pet health and wellness, and outdoor per friendliness.
Colorado Springs ranked ninth overall. See how the city ranked in each category below (1 = Best ranking; 100 = Worst ranking):
Pet Budget: 54
Pet Health and Wellness: 11
Outdoor Pet-Friendliness: 17
Denver was also mentioned on the list, ranking 16th overall.
The WalletHub map below, shows how other cities around the country matched up.
Do you agree with the ranking? Let us know in the comments below!
