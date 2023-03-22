One of the country's best cities for brunch-lovers is located in Colorado.
A recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter.com compared 200 of the country's largest cities based on eight brunch-related metrics, including factors like number of local brunch events, average rating for brunch vendors, and average monthly Google searches for brunch-related keywords. After the numbers were crunched, Denver was determined to be the fourth-best place for brunch in the United States.
While the Mile High City performed well across all metric categories (access, quality, community, events, and demand), the city ranked first nationwide in terms of brunch-related events.
That's no surprise, as any Denverite knows that brunching is a popular local activity. Local brunch-related events are ample and diverse, with a quick online search revealing this range of upcoming morning gatherings – drag bingo brunch, babies and brunch, investing advice brunch, a brunch comedy show, afro beats and brunch, Irish brunch, yoga brunch, paint class brunch, make-a-candle brunch, multiple brunch runs, and more.
According to Yelp.com, a few of the highest-rated brunch spots in Denver include Onefold, Bodega, Four Friends Kitchen, Denver Biscuit Company, Mimosas, Fox Run Cafe, Bacon Social House, and Cafe Miriam.
Elsewhere in Colorado, Fort Collins ranked as the 35th-best American city for brunch, Colorado Springs ranked 106th, Aurora ranked 153rd, Lakewood ranked 165th, and Thornton ranked 195th.
See the full analysis here.
Where's your favorite spot for brunch in Colorado? Let us know in the comments.
