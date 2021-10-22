New research by online gallery SINGULART identified the Denver Art Museum as one of the top 12 most 'Instagrammed' museums in the Country.
The site gathered a list of museums around the U.S. and took a look at popular hashtags related to each. The site determined the top 12 by finding which hashtag had the most posts attached to it.
The Denver Art Museum came in 10th place with 75,000 posts featuring the hashtag #denverartmuseum, according to the analysis.
First place went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which had a whopping 395,500 posts linked to the hashtag #metropolitanmuseumofart.
"After more than 18 months of lockdowns and restrictions across the nation, it’s understandable that many of us are eager to get out and explore America’s many art museums and galleries. The fact that they act as the perfect location for an impressive photo to share with our followers is just a bonus," said Chief Curator at SINGULART Marion Sailhen, commenting on the research.
See the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.