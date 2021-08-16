The country's hottest ZIP code for real estate transactions is 80916, according to Realtor.com, which happens to be located on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.
Those familiar with the Colorado Springs area likely aren't too surprised that this ZIP code is so hot, seeing a 36 percent increase in viewers-per-property year-over-year. This part of the city is one direction where affordable residential expansion is still possible, with growth along the entire western edge of the city blocked by a mountain range and growth to the north leading to Denver.
According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, this ZIP code is "bounded roughly by Platte Avenue on the north, the Milton E. Proby Parkway on the south, Academy Boulevard on the west and the Colorado Springs Airport and Peterson Space Force Base on the east." The area has been home to rapid growth in recent years and isn't far from last year's 'hottest ZIP code' – 80911, which is the unincorporated area to the south known as Security-Widefield.
According to Realtor.com, the average home spends just 4 days on the market in the 80916 ZIP code area, with a median listing price of $318,000 – much lower than the June median home price of $450,000 accounting for the entire Colorado Springs area.
What makes this ZIP code so much cheaper? One possible explanation is that it's farther away from mountain access. For example, it's a 25-minute drive to the Garden of the Gods attraction from the 80916 ZIP code, while a drive from downtown is 15 minutes and a drive from the city's west side can take less than 10. It's also a little farther from Denver.
Thanks to nearby mountains hosting a wide range of outdoor recreation opportunities, along with a booming local economy, it's hard to beat Colorado Springs. A place many in the country seek to live, the city was recently ranked as the most 'desirable' place to live in the nation.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(3) comments
Colorado Springs welcomes Texans!
Leave the rest of us alone!
What happened to my post?
Why are the posts covered with ads?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.