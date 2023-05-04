According to Yelp.com, four of the 'best spots for Mother's Day brunch' in the United States are located in Colorado.
Yelp considered factors like volume and quality of brunch-related reviews for various destinations around the country to determine their ranking.
The highest-ranking spot in Colorado was the Denver Tech Center location of Urban Egg, which placed 45th on the overall list. While Yelp only included the highest-ranking location of multi-location restaurants on their list, Coloradans have plenty of chances to try this spot, with four locations in the Colorado Springs area, two in the Denver metro, one in Fort Collins, and one in northern Colorado's Johnstown, near Loveland. The Denver Tech Center spot has a 4.5-rating on Yelp with 945 reviews.
Ranking 65th was the Creekside Café and Grill in Steamboat Springs. Boulder's The Buff Restaurant ranked 85th, and Vintage in Vail ranked 87.
Nationwide, the top-ranking Mother's Day brunch spot was Cafe Kacao in Oklahoma City, known for serving up cuisine with a Latin American influence.
See the full Yelp ranking here.
