Considering a massive list of criteria – from a trail difficultly breakdown to sport-specific friendliness to après ski options – Forbes Advisor has released their 2022 list of the world's top slopesport resorts. Several places in Colorado – but not many – made the cut to be included in the top 50 spots around the globe.
Ranking the highest on the worldwide list was Vail Resort, which also ranked as the top resort in North America and the top resort for snowboarders worldwide. The variety of trail difficulty, stunning scenery, and ample après ski options were all noted as reasons behind Vail Resort's strong performance in the ranking.
Colorado's Aspen Snowmass also performed well enough across ranking categories to be included on the world's 'top 50' list, ranking 23rd overall. Aspen Snowmass also got a nod as the 2nd best resort worldwide for advanced skiers.
Elsewhere in Colorado, Breckenridge ranked 37th on the worldwide list.
The best countries for ski resorts worldwide were all found in Europe, with Austria, France, and Switzerland rounding out the three with the most resorts in the top 50. The United States ranked fourth, with 8 ski resorts included in that ranking.
See the full breakdown here.
