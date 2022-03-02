According to StorageCafe, Colorado was home to one of the top ten most active real estate markets over the past decade – and that's probably no surprise to anyone familiar with recent happenings and growth in the state.
The recently published StorageCafe report takes a look at "new construction in the single family, multifamily, self storage, office, retail and industrial sectors in the 50 largest metropolitan areas" from the years of 2012 to 2021. The data analysis revealed that during this period, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area was home to the 10th-most real estate development among major metropolitan areas nationwide.
The publication calls Denver "arguably one of the finest success stories in terms of population during that period," predicting that the current population of 3 million will grow to 3.6 million by 2030. Factors like "a combination of talent (particularly in tech), a highly-educated population, a desirable lifestyle, plus access to a large international airport" are said to be key drivers behind the ample interest in Denver that's ultimately resulting in growth. Industrial and office construction boomed with the housing industry.
The most active real estate market was determined to be the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington (DFWA) metro area, which had numbers that blew those of Denver away. In the DFWA metro, 323,250 single-family home permits were issued during the ten-year period, compared to Denver metro's 98,282. An even larger gap – 228 million square feet of industrial space was constructed in the Dallas area, compared to 56 million in Denver.
See the full breakdown of the report and methodology here.
