On the morning of Wednesday, September 8, Colorado is home to some of the worst air quality in the world.
According to IQAir, Denver is currently ranked as having the 7th worst air in the world (at 10 AM MT) among major cities, with the list topped by Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
This high ranking is due to Denver's US AQI score of 128, which lands the city in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range. A thick haze can be seen – a smog and wildfire smoke, which is mostly from out-of-state.
As a result of the poor air quality, much of the state is under an air quality alert. Those with non-ZEV vehicles are asked to reduce driving.
Stay up-to-date with air quality alerts on the National Weather Service website.
