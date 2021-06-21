A home sale in Aspen, Colorado is going viral, thanks to an unbelievably high closing price of $72.5 million.
According to a report published by Aspen Daily News, not only is the sale of a mansion and guest house on Willoughby Way the most expensive real estate transaction in Pitkin County history, it's a stunning $25.5 million more than the previous county record of $47 million. That's an increase of 54 percent.
The home was purchased by a former professional hockey player turned billionaire.
Read more about the buyer and the history of home sales in Pitkin County in a full report published by Aspen Daily News.
According to the National Association of Realtors, the median home price in Pitkin County in Q4 of 2020 was $649,900, the highest in Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.