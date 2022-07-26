There's a particularly unusual home in Perry Park, Colorado that's going viral on social media after being referred to as 'ugly' on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram account.
As seen in the video, the most unique feature of the home is perhaps a 35-foot tall rock formation found inside of the home and said to consist of rock that's 200 million years old.
The Instagram post of the home also includes a promotion for a TV show called 'Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise,' which airs Sunday night on HGTV, typically at 6 PM MT. It's unclear if the home is featured on the show or not. The video of the Colorado home has been viewed more than 350,000 times on the initial post, with that number rising rapidly.
Watch the video below:
Perry Park is located in Douglas County, tucked against Pike National Forest.
What are your thoughts on the home? Personally, I think it's pretty neat. Let us know your take in the comments.
(1) comment
I have personally watched this show and some are okay! Others were really ugly! So where exactly is this home can someone tell me please? We would love to see it!!
Thank you, Jess
