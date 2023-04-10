On April 8, the state of Colorado officially passed the typical 'snowpack peak' for the snow season at about 140 percent of the norm. While the state usually has about 16.9 snow water equivalent inches when peak snowpack is hit, this year the state had 21.7 snow water equivalent inches on the typical peak snowpack date.
This doesn't necessarily mean that peak snowpack has been hit this season, but the weather outlook for the rest of the month shows that the peak may have been hit on April 9 at 21.8 inches of snow water equivalent.
According to the National Weather Service, some more snow may roll into the state's mountains on Friday into Saturday this week. However, warm temperatures leading up to the weekend will likely contribute to snowmelt, which could start the seasonal snowpack decline.
The National Weather Service 'risk of heavy snow' outlook map shows no heavy snow events taking place through at least April 21, with warmer-than-normal temperatures likely to move into the state to close out the month.
In other words, there may be some additional snow that hits the state as snowpack starts to stagnate, but it probably won't be anything spectacular enough to give snowpack a big rise.
That being said, snowpack is currently at 139 percent of the 30-year median statewide on April 10, which is higher than 92 percent of years when this metric has been tracked, with tracking dating back to the snow season of 1986 to 1987.
No doubt that a few more flakes are in store for Colorado's peaks this spring, but expect overall snowpack numbers to start to decline in days to come.
