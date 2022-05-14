A group of students from Eagle Valley High School, in Gypsum, are facing criminal charges after a video of them flushing a live squirrel down the toilet was posted to social media.
The video shows one of the students carrying the squirrel by the tail and dropping it into the toilet. The student then flushes, as the animal struggles in the water. It eventually is sucked down the drain.
"The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is aware of this incident and our School Resource Officer is working with the school officials, the students involved & their parents. Charges have been submitted, disciplinary actions were taken by the school including involved students being suspended, and the full story of the incident is being investigated," official commented beneath the video on Facebook.
Animal activist organization, PETA, responded to the video by offering K–12 "kindness-to-animals curriculum" to the Eagle County School District.
“Drowning would be every bit as painful and terrifying for a squirrel as it would be for another mammal, like a dog or a human,” says PETA Senior Director of Youth Programs Marta Holmberg in a news release.
“Compassion and empathy can be learned, and TeachKind is on standby to help schools teach young people that violence is wrong, whether the victim is a squirrel or a student.”
